Raisi: Iran’s Security Red Line for Government, Nation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said security is a red line for the Islamic Republic, and it will not allow the enemies to undermine it.

“Security is a red line for the government and nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and we will never allow the enemy’s scheme to undermine this national and valuable asset to be realized,” he said on Sunday.

The Iranian president’s remarks came after earlier the same day, he lauded the Iranian people’s massive presence at funerals held for the victims of a recent terrorist attack at a holy shrine in southern Iran.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Raisi said what happened during the attack in the city of Shiraz was the materialization of a part of the enemy’s plan to sow insecurity and disrupt people’s life through unrest, rioting and assassination.

He added that the main message of people’s presence on the streets in Shiraz and other Iranian cities was not only to condemn the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, but also to highlight the need to decisively confront the terrorists in order to safeguard the country’s security.

“At the present time, it is incumbent on the officials to do all they can to maintain the calm and security in the country, provide [necessary] services to people, and eliminate all barriers to their business, education and everyday life,” Raisi said.

Fifteen pilgrims, including a woman and two children, lost their lives and at least 40 others were wounded after a heavily-armed terrorist attacked the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, on Wednesday just before the evening prayers.

The perpetrator was wounded and taken to a hospital by security personnel. He succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

The Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a stern warning issued to the enemies on Sunday, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Navy, Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, said the Iranian forces know no limits when it comes to protecting the country’s security.

“We will destroy the security of any party that would try to harm our security and we will nip any threat in the bud by thorough monitoring of its origin,” Tangsiri said.