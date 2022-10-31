No Script

IRG Navy Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying 11mn Liters Smuggled Fuel

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf waters.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Monday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, more than 11 million liters of smuggled fuel were seized and the captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, Ghahremani added.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

