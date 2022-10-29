Iranians Lay to Rest Martyrs of Shiraz Terror Attack in Huge Funeral

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of people from different walks of life have taken part in a funeral procession for the victims of a terrorist attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The massive ceremony started on Saturday morning with a number of high-ranking state and military officials in attendance.

The participants held up pictures of the victims and chanted slogans against the United States, ‘Israel,’ Saudi Arabia, and Britain for their support of the Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group.

They also demanded that those behind the vicious act of terror must be held accountable as soon as possible.

Following the funeral procession, the coffins are going to be flown to the northeastern city of Mashhad, which houses the mausoleum of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa al-Reza, where mourners will bid farewell to the victims.

After Friday prayers, Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets across the country, including the capital Tehran, to condemn the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh holy site.

They waved signs and chanted slogans asking for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

A heavily-armed terrorist assaulted the well-known shrine at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday, just before the evening prayers, killing 15 pilgrims — including a lady and two children — and injuring at least 40 others.

The attacker opened fire indiscriminately on visitors within the shrine, according to the police commander of Fars province. The perpetrator was wounded and taken into custody by security personnel. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences to the Iranian nation, assuring that the perpetrators of the “outrageous” crime will definitely face punishment.