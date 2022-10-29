Satellite Images Show ‘Israeli’ Missile System Deployed In UAE

By Staff, Agencies

Satellite images taken over the United Arab Emirates showed at least two ‘Israeli’ Barak air systems.

According to satellite images released by Tactical Report, which covers events in the Gulf States and Middle East, the batteries and an Elta EL/M-2084 radar have been deployed near al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi.

First reported by Breaking Defense, the batteries are the first of what could be a substantial contract for additional systems.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Yemen and in recent months has seen several missile and drone operations by the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The Barak missile system is jointly developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization [DRDO].

Originally developed to be a ship-borne system, it now has several versions including those that can be used by ground forces. It is unclear which system has been deployed.

The Barak Extended Range [ER] has a range of 150km and an altitude of 30 km. The all-weather system can launch eight missiles from one launcher in a single or ripple firing modes and can engage multiple targets, such as fighter jets, sea-skimming and cruise missiles, UAVs, helicopters and gliding bombs, simultaneously.

The system integrates several advanced state-of-the-art systems including a digital radar, a command-and-control system, tracking radar launchers, interceptors with advanced homing radio frequency [RF] seekers, data link, and system-wide connectivity.

The system is in use by the Zionist navy as well as by India’s naval, air and ground forces.