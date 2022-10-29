No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech tonight at 20:30 Beirut time, and is suggested to tackle the latest local, regional, and international developments.

Live coverage in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah MaritimeBoundaryDelimitation

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

8 hours ago
Outgoing President Aoun Elaborates on Relationship with Sayyed Nasrallah: Based on Openness, Standing Solidarity

Outgoing President Aoun Elaborates on Relationship with Sayyed Nasrallah: Based on Openness, Standing Solidarity

8 hours ago
Aoun: Lebanon Obtained, Cemented All Maritime Rights, Brought the Lebanese a New Hope

Aoun: Lebanon Obtained, Cemented All Maritime Rights, Brought the Lebanese a New Hope

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished  

Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished  

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-10-2022 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot