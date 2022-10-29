Outgoing President Aoun Elaborates on Relationship with Sayyed Nasrallah: Based on Openness, Standing Solidarity

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanese President General Michel Aoun pointed to that the situation regarding the government formation is difficult, yet voiced readiness to go through the process had things been put on the right track.

In a farewell interview before the end of his term in a couple of days, President Aoun emphasized to al-Manar TV Channel that “We won’t accept that our ministers be imposed on us, we have rejected guardianship in the time of war and we won’t accept it today.”

Aoun further explained that since the beginning of his term, he demanded listing the decrees related to extracting oil and gas as a first item in the first cabinet session.

“I was aware that Lebanon won’t rise economically without sources that make it gain money,” the president noted, adding that “extracting oil and gas is the sole hope for the Lebanese people to get out of the big economic crisis they are suffering from.”

On the level of his relationship with Hezbollah secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Aoun pointed to that “it is based on openness, there is no deception, and solidarity between us is always standing in the difficult times to serve the nation’s interests.”

When asked about the role the Resistance has played in the maritime boundary delimitation process, President Aoun said: “In the negotiations, the power [of the Resistance] was a supportive, assisting, and sometimes encouraging element. Power is more than helpful when it is in the hands of the rational people, and harmful when it is in the hands of the reckless ones… the deterrent force is essential and protects against attacks. This power must defend the borders exactly as it protects the society from within.”

The six-year term of President Aoun will end on Monday, October 31, 2022, amid fears of a presidential vacuum that worsens the repercussions of PM-designate Najib Mikati’s failure to form a new government.