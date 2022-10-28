No Script

Italy Stabbing Rampage Leaves One Dead, Five Wounded 

By Staff, Agencies

At least one person died and five others sustained wounds after a stabbing rampage at an Italian supermarket.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Carrefour supermarket at a shopping center south of Milan, when a man armed with a knife stabbed a number of people, police said. Local media reported that the man stole the knife from the supermarket before the attack.

A supermarket employee died en route to hospital, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

One of the wounded people was Spanish football player Pablo Mari who is currently on loan to the Italian Serie A size Monza, from Arsenal in England.

Local media said he is conscious and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old Italian man as a suspect in the attack, according to Euronews.

At this point the motive is unknown, but Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.

italy milan

Comments

