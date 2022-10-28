Aoun: Lebanon Obtained, Cemented All Maritime Rights, Brought the Lebanese a New Hope

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President General Michel Aoun stressed on Thursday that Lebanon has obtained and cemented all of its rights, in reference to the southern maritime boundary delimitation issue, adding that the consequent extraction of the gas and oil resources will bring the Lebanese people a new hope to get out of this hole.

This is my gift to the Lebanese people before I leave office, Aoun said in an interview with local LBC TV channel.

The southern Lebanese arena has turned stable, and a war won’t break out given the mutual interests and not as a result of any ‘agreement’ with the ‘Israeli’ entity, the Lebanese president emphasized.

Aoun also affirmed that there was not any paper or signature in the process of signing the document that leads to a ‘peace deal,’ pointing to that the sovereign fund which will save and accumulate the gas fortune revenues can never be plundered.

Respectively, the president called on the Lebanese government and parliament to carry out their duties in this regard.

As for the demarcation of the northern maritime boundary demarcation with Syria, Aoun said that President Bashar Al-Assad expressed positivity, adding that the technical teams from the two countries will meet later.

On the level of solving the refugee crisis, Aoun indicated that the Syrian authorities have welcomed the return of the refugees from Lebanon, highlighting the resumption of the return process.

The six-year term of President Aoun will end on Monday, October 31, 2022.