Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Thursday a speech in which he tackled various titles.

During a televised speech at the inauguration ceremony of “My Land” exhibition, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that “It was a coincidence that the inauguration of this exhibition came on the day of signing the maritime border delimitation document.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader viewed that signing this document resembles “a very big victory that Lebanon as a state, people, and resistance has scored. We, in Hezbollah, consider what happened a very big victory for Lebanon.”

As His Eminence thanked all the Resistance men who remained round-the-clock alerted, he told them: “The mission has been accomplished.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the end of all the resistance’s special measures after signing the documents related to the file of the maritime border delimitation.

“It seems that some in the country have been shocked and surprised to the extent that they are voicing incomprehensible words,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated, noting that “What we witnessed today proves that all what have been rumored about normalization is baseless and nonsense.”

He further underlined that “What happened in Naqoura is not normalization with the Zionist entity as ‘Israel’ received no security guarantees.”

“What happened was indirect negotiations; the Lebanese and the ‘Israeli’ delegations didn’t meet and every side’s signature is placed on a separate paper,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, pointing out that “What was signed is a letter that an ‘agreement’ on defining the boundaries exists, and it was not an international treaty.”

Moreover, His Eminence underscored that “The Lebanese officials were keen not to take any action that might hint to normalization.”

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy confessed that it didn’t achieve any security guarantees in the process of the maritime boundary delimitation issue,” he mentioned.

On another internal level, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that “Hezbollah, with all its institutions and cadres, is at the disposal of the Lebanese Health Ministry in the confrontation with the Cholera outbreak.”

“We are looking for a productive country that produces and manufactures,” he added, noting that “By turning into an oil country, Lebanon has achieved a very important step that will place it in a new phase of its history.”

On the regional level, Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the heinous and barbaric crime that Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] has perpetrated in the shrine of Imam Kazim’s son in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

“This heinous crime must be an added reason for awareness and insight about the truth behind this terrorist group and criminal ideology, as well as the sides backing it and using it, which are the successive US administrations,” he stressed.

Moreover, he elaborated that “The role of Daesh today at the service of the US administration is in Afghanistan to target the Afghan people, Iran, and the neighboring countries.”

In parallel, His Eminence condoled with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian officials and people, and the families of the martyrs, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

To the dear Iranian people, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a message of awareness: “There’s a one black room and perpetrator that is using its dirty tools to agitate riots and send those murderers to Shiraz and Zahedan, I mean the US administration.”

In addition, the Resistance Leader recalled “the sacrifices of the armies, the resistance movements, the Hashd al-Shaabi, and the peoples of the region against Daesh.”

“Hadn’t it been for the great Jihad, atop of its leaders was Hajj Qassem Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, what happened in Shiraz would have been happening every day in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and the region,” he stressed.

Moving to the Palestinian front, Sayyed Nasrallah praised “the insightful great martyr Uday al-Tamimi who turned to be an icon for bravery, solidness, and awareness of the youth, and the model of the generation that will shape the decisive victory.”

He also saluted the Palestinian Resistance and men in Shuafat camp, in Jenin and Nablus, particularly the “Lion’s Den” as well as the uprising in the West Bank and all their brothers across Palestine and beyond.

“The heroes in the West Bank over the past years have been shaking the enemy’s entity despite their few numbers and humble capabilities, but their morale was grand and high,” His Eminence stressed.

According to him, “What is happening in the West Bank draws a new path for Palestine, until reaching the great liberation.”