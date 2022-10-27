No Script

Enemies Pursuing ‘Multi-layered’ Scheme to Undermine Iran’s Security - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian slammed the deadly terrorist attack in Shiraz, saying Tehran is in possession of “solid information” revealing a “multi-layered scheme” being pursued by the enemies to make the Islamic Republic insecure.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the chief Iranian diplomat offered condolences on the martyrdom of 15 Iranian pilgrims in the armed terror attack at Shah Cheragh, a revered Shia holy shrine in the southwestern city of Shiraz, a day earlier, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Amir Abdollahian said the crime brought to light “the sinister intentions of the promoters of terror and violence in Iran.”

“There is solid information indicating that the enemies have devised a multi-layered scheme to make Iran insecure,” he wrote.

He also vowed response to the act of terror, saying, “We will certainly not let Iran’s national security and interests be toyed with by terrorists and foreign meddlers who claim to defend human rights.”

The terrorist attack took place at around 5:45 pm local time on Wednesday, just before the evening prayers.

The police commander of Fars province said the attacker opened indiscriminate fire at pilgrims inside the shrine and was himself wounded and arrested by security officials.

Hours later, the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three days of public mourning have been announced in Fars Province and a funeral for the attack’s martyrs is set to be held on Saturday in Shiraz.

