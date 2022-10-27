No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip

Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist war minister Benny Gantz will meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential residence in Ankara, his office said Thursday.

Gantz landed in the Turkish capital Wednesday evening for the first official trip to Turkey by a Zionist war minister in over a decade.

According to a schedule published by his office, Gantz is slated to meet with Erdogan at the Presidential Complex at 3:30 p.m.

Gantz will also meet his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, his office said.

The meetings mark another step in a year-long process that has seen the two sides inch back toward full diplomatic relations after over a decade of frayed ties.

Last month, for the first time in a decade, a Turkish warship anchored at an ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian port.

Also last month, Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting. It was the first such meeting between an ‘Israeli’ premier and the Turkish leader since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in Turkey in 2008.

Israel turkey BennyGantz RecepTayyipErdogan

Comments

  1. Related News
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip

Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip

5 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Election: Poll Finds Lapid’s Party Up To 27 Seats

‘Israeli’ Election: Poll Finds Lapid’s Party Up To 27 Seats

7 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

one day ago
Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu

Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-10-2022 Hour: 05:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot