Process to Sign the Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document Kicks off

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed the official letter delivered by US mediator Amos Hochstein, providing that he received the official document on Lebanon’s maritime boundary delimitation and accepted its content.

Aoun met on Thursday at Baabda Palace with Hochstein in the presence of Deputy House Speaker Elias Bou Saab, and Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Bou Saab announced that the letter signed by Aoun was not handed to Hochstein at the moment, but will be handed to him by a Lebanese delegation assigned by the president in Naqoura after all measures are finalized there.

Additionally, Bou Saab mentioned that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry will hand the United Nations another letter.

Hochstein, for his part, thanked Lebanon's president and top officials for reaching this result and moment, expressing hopes that this moment would represent the beginning of a new era for Lebanon and its economy.

“We’re living a historic day after reaching an ‘agreement’ that would provide stability on both sides of the border,” he said, stating that the document will allow the drilling from the Lebanese Qana field.

This 'agreement' is between two sides that have no diplomatic relations and we’ll ensure that neither party takes over the other's share, the US envoy underlined.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Presidency media official Rafik Shlala affirmed that the Lebanese delegation will never meet the 'Israeli' occupation delegation in Naqoura.