No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor

Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran started on Thursday the construction of a 10-megawatt plate fuel research reactor with 20% enrichment in Isfahan during a ceremony in the presence of the Iranian nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami.

The ceremony in the nuclear facility was also attended by senior managers of the country's nuclear industry.

The development comes after Eslami, announced on his visit to the Isfahan nuclear facility in August that to complete the nuclear production cycle, the construction of a research reactor will soon begin at the Isfahan site.

Iran aeoi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor

Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor

5 hours ago
Raisi: Takfiri Terrorist Attack on Holy Shrine in Shiraz ‘Won’t Go Unanswered’

Raisi: Takfiri Terrorist Attack on Holy Shrine in Shiraz ‘Won’t Go Unanswered’

9 hours ago
More Than A Dozen Martyred in A Terrorist Attack on Popular Shrine South Iran

More Than A Dozen Martyred in A Terrorist Attack on Popular Shrine South Iran

9 hours ago
Iran Sanctions Several EU Institutions, Individuals for Supporting Terrorism

Iran Sanctions Several EU Institutions, Individuals for Supporting Terrorism

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-10-2022 Hour: 05:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot