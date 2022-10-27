- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Iran started on Thursday the construction of a 10-megawatt plate fuel research reactor with 20% enrichment in Isfahan during a ceremony in the presence of the Iranian nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami.
The ceremony in the nuclear facility was also attended by senior managers of the country's nuclear industry.
The development comes after Eslami, announced on his visit to the Isfahan nuclear facility in August that to complete the nuclear production cycle, the construction of a research reactor will soon begin at the Isfahan site.
Comments
- Related News