‘Israeli’ Election: Poll Finds Lapid’s Party Up To 27 Seats
By Staff, Agencies
A new poll released on Tuesday shows a record number of Knesset [the Zionist entity’s parliament] seats for Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.
The 27 seats come at the expense though of the Labor [3] and Meretz [2] parties, with the opposition bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu falling just short of the 61 seats needed to secure a majority, but seeming closer than that of Lapid.
Camil Fuchs, a professor of statistics at Tel Aviv University and a pollster, conducted the survey for Channel 13 News.
The Zionist entity’s elections are scheduled to take place on November 1.
Netanyahu's Likud party remains the largest party in the poll, but falls to 31 seats.
The poll shows the right-wing bloc winning 60 seats, while the current coalition takes 56 seats.
