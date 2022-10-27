- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech today in the inauguration ceremony of 'Ardi' [my land] exhibition for traditional food at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh], which is organized by the Jihad al
The speech is scheduled for 16:00 Beirut time, and is suggested to tackle the latest local, regional, and international developments.
Live coverage in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
Comments
- Related News