Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech today in the inauguration ceremony of 'Ardi' [my land] exhibition for traditional food at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh], which is organized by the Jihad al

The speech is scheduled for 16:00 Beirut time, and is suggested to tackle the latest local, regional, and international developments.

Live coverage in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Websiteenglish.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter@English_AlAhed

TelegramEng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah jihad binaa development association ardi

