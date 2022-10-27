No Script

Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression Near Damascus

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Army air defenses repelled an ‘Israeli’ missile aggression that targeted a number of posts in the areas surrounding the capital Damascus and downed most of the hostile missiles.

“Nearly at 00.30 Thursday, October 27st,2022, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting some posts in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source told state-run SANA news agency in a statement.

The source added that the Army air defenses confronted the aggression and downed most of the missiles as damage was limited to materials.

