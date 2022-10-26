No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation entity’s so-called Energy Ministry granted its ‘final approval’ on Tuesday to gas company Energean to begin production at the occupied Karish natural gas field.

Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid lauded the move, stating that “as we said all along, the production of gas from the Karish field would start as planned the moment the technical conditions are completed.”

A spokeswoman for Energean stressed to AFP that while it had received the permit, it had not yet begun producing gas from Karish.

An Energy Ministry spokeswoman told AFP that Tuesday’s permit was the last formality Energean needed before beginning production.

Karish will join Tamar and Leviathan to become the occupation entity’s third offshore rig providing natural gas, with each connected to the mainland by separate infrastructure.

Gas exports to Jordan and Egypt would be able to increase, the Energy Ministry said, “and from there to additional countries in Europe that need natural gas sources in light of the global energy crisis.”

Israel Palestine lapid IsraeliOccupation Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

7 hours ago
Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu

Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu

10 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Election Poll Predicts Continued Gridlock, Yesh Atid With Record Seats

‘Israeli’ Election Poll Predicts Continued Gridlock, Yesh Atid With Record Seats

11 hours ago
Gantz ’Doesn’t Rule Out’ Backing Lapid For PM After November 1 Elections

Gantz ’Doesn’t Rule Out’ Backing Lapid For PM After November 1 Elections

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-10-2022 Hour: 01:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot