Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu

Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US - Netanyahu
10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told ‘Israeli’ i24NEWS that Prime Minister Yair Lapid "doesn't know how to say no" to the United States, and vowed to "say no" to US President Joe Biden if it were in ‘Israel’s’ interest.

Lapid has to be able to say one short word to demands and pressures that threaten ‘Israel's’ security, and that word is 'no,' Netanyahu said.

“And Lapid is not able to say no,” he went on to say, pointing to the "bad agreement" between the Zionist entity and Lebanon over a shared maritime border and the "flawed" Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

By agreeing to a deal with Lebanon to delineate a maritime border in the Mediterranean, Netanyahu has said that Lapid was "shamefully surrendering to Nasrallah's threats," referring to Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement’s Secretary General.

Netanyahu also touched on what he will need to win the November 1 election and what he will do if he does regain the premiership.

"The only reason we stand a chance to win is that people have, in this election, the opportunity to see an alternative," he said.

