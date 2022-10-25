No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

German President Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Visit

German President Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Visit
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kiev on Tuesday, his spokesperson told AFP, confirming his surprise visit to Ukraine.

The trip is his first to the country since Russia waged a military operation in Ukraine in February, and came five months after Steinmeier, then under heavy fire for his years-long detente policy with Moscow, was snubbed by Kiev.

The German president also had to abort a trip at the last-minute last week over security reasons, sparking criticisms from Germany's opposition.

"I am looking forward to my meeting with [Ukrainian] President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev," he said, according to a confirmation sent by his spokeswoman.

Before meeting Zelensky, Steinmeier will visit a town in the north of the country, near the Belarusian border, which Ukraine alleges has been liberated from Russian troops but left with its infrastructure destroyed. Germany will provide aid to the municipality for its energy infrastructure, he said.

"My message to Ukrainians: you can count on Germany," Steinmeier said.

In the months after the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, was heavily criticized over his years-long rapprochement stance towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake. His offer to visit Kiev in April was snubbed, sparking irritation between the two countries.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then said Kiev’s refusal to receive Steinmeier was a barrier to his own visit to Ukraine – which eventually only took place in June along with Italy's Mario Draghi and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Russia germany ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
German President Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Visit

German President Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Visit

3 hours ago
Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

4 hours ago
Eurozone Recession More Likely as Business Activity Slows – Report

Eurozone Recession More Likely as Business Activity Slows – Report

6 hours ago
Russia Warns US, UK About Ukraine’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Plans

Russia Warns US, UK About Ukraine’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Plans

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-10-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot