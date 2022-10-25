US Considers HAWK Equipment for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters.

The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems - a smaller, shorter-range air defense system - that the United States has already sent to Ukraine.

The Biden administration would use the Presidential Drawdown Authority [PDA] to transfer the HAWK equipment which is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times. The PDA allows the United States to transfer defense articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Reuters was unable to determine how many HAWK systems and missiles the United States has available to transfer. The White House declined to comment.

The HAWK system is the predecessor to PATRIOT missile defense system made by Raytheon Technologies RTX.N which remains off the table for Ukraine, US officials have told Reuters.