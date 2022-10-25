No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

US Considers HAWK Equipment for Ukraine

US Considers HAWK Equipment for Ukraine
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters.

The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems - a smaller, shorter-range air defense system - that the United States has already sent to Ukraine.

The Biden administration would use the Presidential Drawdown Authority [PDA] to transfer the HAWK equipment which is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times. The PDA allows the United States to transfer defense articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Reuters was unable to determine how many HAWK systems and missiles the United States has available to transfer. The White House declined to comment.

The HAWK system is the predecessor to PATRIOT missile defense system made by Raytheon Technologies RTX.N which remains off the table for Ukraine, US officials have told Reuters.

ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Considers HAWK Equipment for Ukraine

US Considers HAWK Equipment for Ukraine

3 hours ago
Biden: I Could Drop Dead Tomorrow

Biden: I Could Drop Dead Tomorrow

4 hours ago
Survey: Inflation Top Concern for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

Survey: Inflation Top Concern for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

one day ago
Trump Says He “Will Probably Have” to Run for President Again in 2024

Trump Says He “Will Probably Have” to Run for President Again in 2024

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-10-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot