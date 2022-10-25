Syrian Army Troops Block US Military Convoy in Hasakah, Force It to Turn Back

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Army troops have blocked a US military convoy as it was attempting to pass through a community in the northeastern province of Hasakah, amid smoldering public resentment over the deployment of American occupation forces in the energy-rich parts of the Arab country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Syrian army troops deployed at a security checkpoint in al-Damkhiyah village on the outskirts of Qamishli city, intercepted the convoy of five armored vehicles on Monday.

The American troops were subsequently forced to turn around and go back in the direction they came from. There were no reports of clashes or injuries.

Earlier this month, Syrian soldiers and US military troops engaged in clashes as the latter conducted an airdrop operation in the village of Muluk Saray, south of the city of Qamishli.

The skirmishes reportedly erupted after American forces carried out an airdrop operation on a village controlled by the Syrian military.

A civilian, identified as Rakan Abu Hayel, lost his life during the airdrop operation.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains that the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

On September 21, China called on the United States to stop plundering Syria’s national resources and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

“We call on the United States to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, unilaterally lift sanctions, and end the theft of Syria’s national resources,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

“This is not the first time that the United States military has stolen oil from Syria and they seem to be becoming more and more uncontrollable,” Wang said.

The Chinese spokesman also said the US government has a duty to investigate robberies committed by intervening military forces and to compensate for the damage caused.

Meanwhile, people have staged demonstrations across Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor to condemn attacks and arbitrary measures by Kurdish-led militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

The protesters held rallies in the villages of Hawaij Thiyab, Jazira and Umm Madfa to condemn the SDF militants’ brutal practices against local residents, confiscation of their properties, and abduction of their sons to force them to fight for the US military mercenaries.

Informed sources, requesting anonymity, said the demonstrators blocked roads by burning tires and rocks and chanted slogans calling for the release of their loved ones who are being held behind bars in the militants’ jails.

SDF forces, in return, brought in reinforcements to disperse the demonstrators and suppress the protests.

Security conditions have been deteriorating in the SDF-controlled areas in Syria’s northern and northeastern provinces of Raqqah, Hasakah and Dayr al-Zawr.

Local Syrians complain that the SDF’s constant raids have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihood.

Residents accuse the US-sponsored militants of stealing crude oil and refusing to spend money on service sectors.

Local councils affiliated with the SDF also stand accused of financial corruption.