Gantz ’Doesn’t Rule Out’ Backing Lapid For PM After November 1 Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday he does not rule out backing Prime Minister Yair Lapid to head the ‘Israeli’ entity’s government after the November 1 elections.

"We will finish the elections, we will sit down and analyze the results and see how we proceed," Gantz told Ynet on Tuesday.

However, Gantz reiterated his earlier statements that he would not join a government led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, calling his political credibility void, and claiming he "only serves himself."

"Its not because he personally attacked me, personally offended me, and violated agreements with me - which all did happen,"Gantz said. "Rather it's because he acted against the interests of ‘Israel’ for the sake of his own."