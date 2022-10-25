Official: Iran Foiled 120 Heavy Cyberattacks in 20 Days

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran said on Tuesday that the country has foiled 120 heavy DDoS cyberattacks on its infrastructures over the past 20 days.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali pointed to an increase in the number of cyberattacks against Iran, saying, “120 heavy DDoS cyberattacks on the infrastructures have been foiled in the past 20 days.”

DDoS, or distributed denial of service, is a type of cyberattack that tries to make a website or network resource unavailable by flooding it with malicious traffic so that it is unable to operate.

The commander noted that homegrown systems have been utilized to thwart the cyberattacks, lauding the quality of the Iranian systems.

Pointing to the enemy’s attempts to spread false information about the attacks, he said, “Such an extent of cyber threats has not been posed against any country so far. Ninety percent of them [the attacks on Iran] have been countered.”

General Jalali also said that two or three cyberattacks have been launched recently against Iran’s fuel delivery infrastructures like the one in October 2021, noting that the hostile attacks have been repelled.

“We are witnessing the heaviest media, cyber and cognitive attacks against Iran,” he stated, adding that any other country coming under such massive attacks would have been destroyed.

Warning about the mobilization of all capacities of the US, the Europeans, the MKO terrorist group, the monarchists and other hostile groups against the Islamic Republic, the general said, “The enemy has employed the hybrid cognitive war, the space of which is different from the other spaces.”

In 2014, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces unveiled the country’s civil defense national strategy document.

In comments in October 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the important role of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization in countering enemies’ threats and urged all military and non-military sectors to closely cooperate with the organization.

The Leader stressed the need for Iranian officials in all sectors to pay heed to the importance of civil defense, saying if they fail to understand the importance of this issue and the civil defense does not develop properly, the country will be exposed to threats with irrecoverable effects.