Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday criticized the ‘Israeli’ regime’s neutrality in the Ukraine war, claiming the decision by ‘Israeli’ leaders not to support Kiev encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

Speaking by video at a conference organized by Haaretz, Zelensky argued that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran would not have happened if ‘Israel’ agreed to supply Ukraine with military aid.

"This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time... it seems that it was adopted a long time ago – in 2014,” he said, referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"The decision 'not to annoy' the Kremlin, not to help Ukraine for real" enabled the alliance between Moscow and Tehran, he added.