No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday criticized the ‘Israeli’ regime’s neutrality in the Ukraine war, claiming the decision by ‘Israeli’ leaders not to support Kiev encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

Speaking by video at a conference organized by Haaretz, Zelensky argued that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran would not have happened if ‘Israel’ agreed to supply Ukraine with military aid.

"This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time... it seems that it was adopted a long time ago – in 2014,” he said, referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"The decision 'not to annoy' the Kremlin, not to help Ukraine for real" enabled the alliance between Moscow and Tehran, he added.

Israel Iran Russia ukraine VolodymyrZelensky

Comments

  1. Related News
Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

Zelensky Blames ‘Israel’ For Russia-Iran ‘Alliance’

3 hours ago
Eurozone Recession More Likely as Business Activity Slows – Report

Eurozone Recession More Likely as Business Activity Slows – Report

6 hours ago
Russia Warns US, UK About Ukraine’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Plans

Russia Warns US, UK About Ukraine’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Plans

8 hours ago
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’

Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-10-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot