Imam Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed his thanks to Basij members as the defenders of security in the capital Tehran.

In further details, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami in a speech on October 14, held in Tehran among Basiji members participating in confronting the rioters and disruptors of security, said “We have been able to come out victorious in every scene and defeat all the malicious plots of enemies of the country 43 years after the Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran].”

After that, Salami visited the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Imam Khamenei, and stated: “As I said before, don't worry, the true forces of IRG have stood by you to defend the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution confidently and firmly. Today, I saw Basiji members and IRG forces who are proudly defending the Islamic Revolution, and they greeted you and prayed for you.”

Then, in response to the IRG Chief, Imam Khamenei stated, “Send my greetings to all of the loyal forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard and thank them, I prayed for their success.”