WhatsApp Hit by Giant Global Outage
By Staff, Agencies
The WhatsApp messaging service was affected by a giant global outage since Tuesday morning 7:45 am GMT. User across the globe have reported problems.
The DownDetector website reported that it has seen a sudden increase in outage reports with several thousand warnings from email users.
Messages, photos, and videos were simply not sent to the recipient.
The Hashtag #WhatsAppDown is trending on social networks, especially on Twitter.
The Meta group, owner of WhatsApp, has not released a statement regarding the outage.
The group's other social networks such as Facebook and Instagram do not seem to be affected by the issue.
