No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

WhatsApp Hit by Giant Global Outage

WhatsApp Hit by Giant Global Outage
folder_openMiscellaneous access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The WhatsApp messaging service was affected by a giant global outage since Tuesday morning 7:45 am GMT. User across the globe have reported problems.

The DownDetector website reported that it has seen a sudden increase in outage reports with several thousand warnings from email users.

Messages, photos, and videos were simply not sent to the recipient.

The Hashtag #WhatsAppDown is trending on social networks, especially on Twitter.

The Meta group, owner of WhatsApp, has not released a statement regarding the outage.

The group's other social networks such as Facebook and Instagram do not seem to be affected by the issue.

whatsapp WhatsAppDown Meta

Comments

  1. Related News
WhatsApp Hit by Giant Global Outage

WhatsApp Hit by Giant Global Outage

5 hours ago
New Study Claims to Have Determined Covid-19 Origin

New Study Claims to Have Determined Covid-19 Origin

one day ago
James Webb Telescope Captures Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’

James Webb Telescope Captures Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’

5 days ago
Karim Benzema Wins Men’s Ballon d’Or As Alexia Putellas Retains Women’s Award

Karim Benzema Wins Men’s Ballon d’Or As Alexia Putellas Retains Women’s Award

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-10-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot