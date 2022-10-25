Raisi: US Should Decide on Talks to Remove Sanctions but Wastes Time Instead

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the United States should decide on the negotiations to remove sanctions on Iran, but it delays and wastes time.

There is no deviation in Iran’s nuclear activities as the issue has already been confirmed 15 times by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Raisi noted in a meeting held in Tehran with senior directors of media and news agencies which are members of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies [OANA].

In the talks, the Islamic Republic has spoken with reason and logic, Raisi underlined.

“We’re determined to follow the nation’s rights,” he said, adding that removing the sanctions and foiling them are both on the agenda simultaneously.

Turning to the issue of media and its mission, the Iranian president said that media should be capable of preserving the nations’ identity, freedom, and independence.

He went on to say that the enemies are after making the world and regional countries give up their independence.

About the sanctions, Raisi said that they assassinate the economy of the countries adding that this sanction is the same as a military war.

They, through cultural terrorism, are also after concealing the truth, he underlined.

So, the media are responsible for protecting the identity of people of Asia and Oceania, the president stressed.

Today, the world arrogance is after changing the societies’ understandings via imposing its own thoughts, he said, adding that media has a duty to compete with such a move.

OANA was founded in 1961 with the purpose of promoting interactions and cooperation in news, media, and information areas in order to redress the balance in the one-way information flow.