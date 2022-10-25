No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Women Behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

Palestinian Women Behind ‘Israeli’ Bars
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Marking the National Day for the Palestinian Woman, al-Ahed News highlights the numbers of Palestinian female detainees behind 'Israeli' occupation bars.

Palestinian Women Behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

 

Israel Palestine palestinian women HumanRights WomenRights IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Women Behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

Palestinian Women Behind ‘Israeli’ Bars

7 hours ago
Amnesty Calls for Investigation of ’Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza

Amnesty Calls for Investigation of ’Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza

8 hours ago
Five Palestinians Martyred, Over 20 Injured In ‘Israeli’ Nighttime Raids Across Occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians Martyred, Over 20 Injured In ‘Israeli’ Nighttime Raids Across Occupied West Bank

9 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus

Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-10-2022 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot