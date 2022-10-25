‘Israel’ Launches Daytime Strike on Damascus – Syrian Media

By Staff, Agencies

One Syrian Army soldier was injured following ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on Damascus, state-run media reported, describing a rare daytime attack after a string of bombings on the capital and other cities in recent weeks.

Syria’s air defenses activated to repel the attack at around 2pm local time on Monday, according to SANA news agency, which cited an unnamed military official.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus,” the source said, adding that “a number” of missiles were shot down but that the attack “resulted in the injury of a soldier and some material losses.”

A local media outlet shared a photo purporting to show the attack in progress, with smoke trails seen as air defense munitions confronted incoming missiles.

Though such strikes are rarely conducted during the daytime, ‘Israeli’ warplanes have repeatedly bombed targets inside Syria over the country’s decade-long struggle against terrorists, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once acknowledging “hundreds” of strikes over the years. The Zionist military did not confirm Monday’s reported attack, and typically refrained from commenting despite continued allegations by Damascus.

State media reported a similar air raid last Friday, citing a military official who said a barrage of ‘Israeli’ rockets targeted sites in the capital. They added that most were shot down, but said the attack caused some “material” damage.

Another recent ‘Israeli’ attack left five Syrian soldiers martyred when the Zionist military bombed both the Damascus and Aleppo international airports on more than one occasion since the summer.