Amnesty Calls for Investigation of ’Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International called on the International Criminal Court [ICC] to investigate possible war crimes following the “unlawful attacks” committed during the Zionist regime’s deadly assault on the Gaza Strip in August.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces “boasted” of the precision of their attacks on Gaza in August, said Amnesty International in a new report released on Tuesday that investigates the circumstances around three specific attacks on civilians.

Amnesty said that the victims of the Zionist regime’s so-called “precise” attacks included a four-year-old child, a teenager visiting his mother’s grave, and a fine arts student killed by ‘Israeli’ tank fire while at home drinking tea with her mother.

“‘Israel’s’ latest offensive on Gaza lasted only three days, but that was ample time to unleash fresh trauma and destruction on the besieged population,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in a statement accompanying the report.

“The three deadly attacks we examined must be investigated as war crimes; all victims of unlawful attacks and their families deserve justice and reparations,” she said.

The August onslaught by ‘Israeli’ forces was only the most recent example of indiscriminate violence against the “dominated, oppressed and segregated” population of Gaza, which has suffered under years of illegal blockade of the territory, Callamard added.

“As well as investigating war crimes committed in Gaza, the ICC should consider the crime against humanity of apartheid within its current investigation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” she said.

Since the beginning of this year, at least 160 Palestinians have been martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 51 Palestinians who were martyred during the Tel Aviv regime’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.