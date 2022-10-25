The Lions’ Den: The West Bank Pulse, Promise of Liberating Palestine

By Mohammad Youssef

Palestine is at a crossroads. The recent Palestinian intifada in the occupied West Bank, coupled with the daring operations against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, by new groups, and more particularly by the new group called ‘The Lions’ Den’, which takes Nablus as a headquarter for its activities, gives a very important indicator about the future of the resistance and the future of Palestine as well.

After long years of subjugation and occupation, and as the ‘Israeli’ occupation has exhausted every possible method to end the Palestinian resistance especially on the West Bank, here comes a new Palestinian generation that ushers in a new era of struggle, thus bringing to end all the ‘Israeli’ hopes to control or to continue to have the upper hand in the course of the ongoing battle.

Martyr Uday Tamimi has become more of an Arab icon than a Palestinian one, his operation has ignited the soul of bravery and struggle against the ‘Israeli’ occupation all over the Arab world, especially among the youngsters.

Meanwhile, the assassination of Tamer Kilani in Nablus clearly reveals how much the ‘Israelis’ fear the recent mounting wave of resistance operations.

For years, the Tel Aviv regime has done everything possible to silence every and any kind of resistance in the West Bank; nonetheless, all its attempts, plots and measures were in vain.

The new Palestinian generation succeeded in creating new ways and innovating new methods of struggle.

The battle of awareness has been won by the Palestinians and all the ‘Israeli’ efforts to kill the Palestinian cause have failed.

The Palestinian Authority has scandalously failed to meet the basic needs of the West Bank population. This weak performance of the authority, along with the complete and continuous coordination with the ‘Israeli’ occupation, brought the whole situation into a dead-end. The new Palestinian generation has come to a full conviction that they have to handle their issues by themselves especially when it comes to security issues and self-defense.

The liberation of Palestine as a pledge, a promise, and a dream is now in a different place. New groups like ‘The Lions’ Den’ has made a major shift in the course of struggle in the West Bank.

The unification of fronts and the coordination of resistance groups will bring the Palestinian cause and the liberation further into a new stage.

This new stage will necessarily advance the resistance into a new progressive course that will bring Palestine into liberation.

Surely, ‘Israel’ is in dwindling retrogressive course while the resistance is in ascending order. This is going to bring new equation into the field, an equation of freedom, liberation and victory.