“Israeli” Security Officials: Tamer Al-Kilani’s Assassination Won’t Deter ‘The Lions’ Den’

By Al-Ahed News

‘Israeli’ KAN broadcaster cited Zionist security officials as saying that the assassination of the leader in “The Lions’ Den” Tamer al-Kilani in Nablus will hinder the group’s progress of operations in the city. At the same time, the channel quoted the officials - through the intelligence talks they are holding about the group- that the assassination will never deter the group which is determined to retaliate.

They are determined and not afraid to be killed in the sake of carrying out this retaliation, according to the Zionist officials.

The ‘Israeli’ assassination of Tamer al-Kilani is considered an escalation of the ‘Israeli’ security apparatus’ policy against the wave of Palestinian resistance operations. It has been reported that such attack has not been witnessed in the past 20 years.

According to the ‘Israeli’ channel, Palestinian security services carried only one or two detention operations throughout this period. However, if this activity was for “Israel”, it’s clear for the “Israeli” security services that the Palestinian authority can’t encounter this group. “Kan” as well noted to a message to the Palestinian authority stating that “if you won’t wake up and deal with ‘The Lions’ Den’ group, the case will be as follows.”