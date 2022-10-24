Poll Finds Lapid’s Party Weakens, Still No Majority

By Staff, Agencies

The latest ‘Israeli’ entity’s election poll conducted by KAN broadcaster found that Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist ‘Yesh Atid’ party was weakened by one seat and neither bloc could form a majority.

According to the survey data, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's ‘Likud’ party retained 31 mandates and ‘Yesh Atid’ dropped to 24. The ‘Religious Zionist’ party would earn 13 seats, and the ‘National Unity’ party would earn 12 seats, similar to previous polls.

Additionally, ultra-Orthodox parties ‘Shas’ and ‘United Torah Judaism’ would earn nine and seven seats, respectively. ‘Yisrael Beitenu’ would earn six seats, ‘Labor’ and ‘Meretz’ would earn five seats each and ‘Hadash-Ta'al’ and ‘Ra'am’ would earn four seats each.

Balad and Ayelet Shaked's ‘Jewish Home’ party both failed to pass the 3.25 percent threshold and would not make it into the parliament [Knesset].

This leaves the Netanyahu bloc with 60 seats, one short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset and the bloc sometimes referred to as the "anti-Netanyahu bloc" with 56 seats.

This means that neither side would be able to form a majority government.