Iran Arrests Ten People in NW For Cooperation with Mossad

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Judiciary on Monday announced that ten people were arrested in West Azarbaijan province on spying charges and links with the Zionist regime's Mossad spy agency.

Iran's Judiciary reported in a statement on Monday that ten people with links to the Mossad have been arrested in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran.

The detainees, whose main actions were to identify intelligence forces spearheading the fight against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in West Azarbaijan province, were arrested through intelligence surveillance. The members of the team were in direct contact with several Mossad officers, the Judiciary explained.

The detainees, under the direct guidance of the Mossad spy officers, were trying to identify the forces that cooperated with the country's security departments and tried to obtain information from them after kidnapping, threatening, and beating them. These people had received money from the agents of the Zionist regime and Mossad officers on several occasions for the missions they had completed.

They were operating in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Tehran and Hormozgan.

The Judiciary statement added that a lawsuit has been filed against the ten arrested members and their cases are being investigated in public and Revolutionary courts in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan Province.

