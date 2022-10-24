Iran Serious about Striking Robust Deal in JCPOA Talks – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Tehran’s resolve to reach a good and durable agreement in the talks on the removal of sanctions and revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Sunday, Amir Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic has been serious about striking a good, strong and sustainable agreement since the launch of negotiations for lifting the sanctions and saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Lauding Oman for its efforts in the course of the nuclear talks, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need to carry out the previous agreements between Tehran and Muscat in various fields.

For his part, Albusaidi highlighted Iran’s significant role in the region, calling for the promotion of regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Pointing to a recent conversation between the sultan of Oman and the president of Iran, he lauded Iran’s constructive policy of expansion of relations with the neighbors and emphasis on regional cooperation.

In July 2015, Iran signed JCPOA with world powers, agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to abandon some of the pact's commitments.

The talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal began in Vienna in April 2021 but were suspended in March of this year due to political differences between Tehran and Washington.

Tehran needs strong guarantees that it can reap the economic benefits from the deal and the other party will not unilaterally withdraw from it again, according to Iranian officials.