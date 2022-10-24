Survey: Inflation Top Concern for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

By Staff, Agencies

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that the economy is the top issue for US voters as the country approaches the midterm elections.

The survey found that the American public has a dim view of current economic conditions, with only 17 percent of US adults saying the economy is in "excellent" or "good shape." This number was slightly up from July, when just 13 percent of Americans viewed the economic conditions as favorable.

A whopping 79 percent of Americans say that the economy is "very important" when it comes to their voting decisions. However, it is more likely that those who say the economy is important will favor a Republican candidate.

Additionally, those who say that issues involving violent crime and foreign policy are more likely to favor a Republican candidate.

A sizable majority of voters [70 percent] say the “future of democracy in the country” is very important, with 46 percent of those who say that it is important supporting Democratic candidates.

There has been little change in priorities among voters in recent months, according to the survey. Those who rate abortion as "very important" has remained unchanged since August after a sharp increase following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The survey also found that US President Joe Biden's approval rating stands at around 38 percent, while 59 percent disapprove of him, a near-identical rating to former president Donald Trump at a comparable point in his presidency.

The Pew Research Center survey was conducted among 5,098 adults, including 3,993 registered voters, from October 10 to 16, 2022.