AEOI Dismisses Media Hype on Cyberattack

By Staff, Agencies

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] dismissed stories about a cyberattack on its e-mail servers as media hype aimed at attracting public attention.

In a statement released on Sunday, the AEOI said the reports alleging that the e-mail server of the AEOI’s Nuclear Power Production and Development company has been hacked are part of a media hype whose purpose is attracting public attention.

The statement said a report from the ICT department of the Nuclear Power Production and Development company indicates that the unauthorized access, originating from a certain foreign country, to the company’s e-mail system has resulted in the leak of the contents of a number of e-mails to the virtual space.

It noted that the ICT department of the company immediately took the necessary preventive measures according to the procedures, investigated various aspects of the incident, and gave an initial report to the AEOI officials.

According to the statement, the contents of the e-mails of the users included technical messages as well as ordinary, daily and routine correspondence.

A hacker group calling itself the Black Reward claimed on Friday that the internal e-mail system of Iran's Nuclear Power Production and Development company has been hacked.