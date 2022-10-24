Iran Able to Ensure Security of Region Instead of Foreigners – IRG Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that Tehran has suggested countries in the region that it can ensure the security of the region instead of foreign powers.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Alam News Network on Sunday evening, Tangsiri said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's navy provides military support to 32 ships and protects Iranian commercial and non-commercial ships against piracy.

Stating that the Gulf belongs to all the countries in the region, the commander added that the longest borders on the shores of the Persian Gulf belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We also have proposed to the countries of the region that Iran is ready to ensure the security of the region instead of foreign forces,” Admiral Tangsiri underlined.

Referring to the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not invaded any of the countries of the Gulf since its establishment, the IRG Navy Commander stated that Iran defended Iraq and Syria when Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group] attacked these two countries.

He further emphasized that the animosity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran started on the second day of victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and pointed out that Iran stretches out the hand of friendship and brotherhood towards the countries of the region, while also stressing that Tehran is ready to give a "double" response to any aggression.

The IRG Navy commander further pointed out the security of the region does not matter to the United States at all, while pointing out that "If the foreigners cared about the security of the region, they would not have entered the region with nuclear submarines."