40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Trump Says He “Will Probably Have” to Run for President Again in 2024

folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Trump told supporters at a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday that he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024.

"I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before," Trump said. "And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again."

In reference to his supporters who voted him into the presidential office in 2016, the former president said they are “stronger than ever before.”

“The silent majority is back stronger than ever before ... My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we are on together has only just begun,” said Trump.

The suggestion came amid reports that the former president was planning to announce his intent after midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Citing Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway, CBS News reported that Trump could announce his bid for the presidential race by Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 24.

Incumbent President Joe Biden has also announced his intent to run for president again.

Meanwhile, Trump was on Friday subpoenaed by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year. The committee set a Nov. 14 deadline for Trump to appear for a deposition.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates USPresidentialElections

Comments

