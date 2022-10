The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders amid heightened military tension.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] said it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line [NLL], the de facto sea boundary, at around 3.40am.

The North’s military said it fired 10 rocket artillery rounds after a South Korean navy ship violated the NLL and fired warning shots “on the pretext of tracking down an unidentified ship,” according to state media.

“We ordered initial countermeasures to strongly expel the enemy warship,” a spokesperson for the General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army said, according to the official KCNA news agency.

The JCS said it had conducted a “normal operation” over the border intrusion, and called the North’s move a violation of a 2018 bilateral military pact banning “hostile acts” in the border areas.

“We once again urge North Korea to immediately cease consistent provocations and accusations which harm the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula as well as the international community,” the JCS said in a statement.

The latest exchange of fire came amid simmering tensions, with the North carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year.

In recent weeks, North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts on several occasions in protest over the South’s military activities.

South Korea’s troops kicked off their annual Hoguk drills last week, designed to run until October 28 and boost their own and combined ability with the United States to counter the North’s nuclear and missile threats.

As part of the program, South Korean naval forces said today that they would stage four-day exercises off the west coast, bringing together about 20 warships, including their Aegis-equipped destroyer and US assets such as Apache attack helicopters and A-10 strike aircraft.

Pyongyang has angrily reacted to the drills, calling them provocations and threatening countermeasures. Seoul and Washington claim their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.