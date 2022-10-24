Johnson Drops Out of Race for UK Premiership

By Staff, Agencies

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson canceled his second run for the country's premiership, only a couple of days after announcing his candidacy.

"This is simply not the right time," he said in a statement on Sunday, while withdrawing from the contest.

He said he had taken the decision after an unsuccessful attempt to sew up differences with rivals, former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, and leader of the Commons, Penny Mordaunt.

"And, though, I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny — because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest — we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this,” Johnson said.

The 58-year-old had been ousted as premier only three months ago, following a government revolt over a slew of scandals, being replaced by Liz Truss.

Truss too was forced to step down after only 44 disastrous days into her tenure over her calamitous tax-slashing mini-budget.

Johnson added that, although, he had been "attracted" to run because of alleged support from his colleagues, "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."

Sunak is now the favorite to succeed Truss with around 140 nominations so far.

Mordaunt has, however, secured the support of only 24 MPs. She needs 100 votes by Monday to remain in the race.

Sunak has alleged that, upon potential victory, he would seek to "fix our economy, unite our party, and deliver for our country."