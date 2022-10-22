Tehran Rejects West Claims on Sending Drones to Be Used in Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran supports the end to the Ukraine war, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reiterated, strongly rejecting the Europeans’ baseless claims accusing Iran of sending drones to Russia.

In a Saturday statement, Kanaani strongly condemned the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran by the EU's Foreign Affairs Council and the UK government under false and baseless excuses.

The spokesman further rejected the claims leveled in the joint statement by Germany, France, and the UK over the alleged use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.

"We have always emphasized that all members of the United Nations must fully respect the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality, the territorial integrity or political independence of states," Kanaani said.

Tehran supports peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process, he underlined.

The Iranian nation will never forget that some European countries, by sending weapons of mass destruction including chemical weapons, were involved in Saddam Hussein's eight-year war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran still considers those countries responsible and accountable for [former Iraqi dictator] Saddam Hussein's crimes, he noted.

The provocative approaches of the European Union and the UK are contrary to their absurd and hypocritical claims to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the world, Kanaani added.

"We reserve the right to respond to any irresponsible action and will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian nation,” he concluded.