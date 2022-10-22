No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Iran Export Sees Hike Despite Sanctions, Threats - Raisi

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the growth of export in the country can be seen despite all the sanctions and threats.

Speaking at the 26th National Export Day Ceremony in Tehran Summit Hall, Raisi said, "40% growth of the country's exports last year and 13% growth of non-oil exports this year shows the determination of economic activists who want to grow the export of the country."

As he referred to the export growth in the country despite all the sanctions and threats, the Iranian president said that the hike in export angered the enemy.

All the sanctions imposed on Iran are to stop the growth of the country and prevent the country's production and export and make Iran a consumer country, Raisi added.

“The enemy doesn't want Iran to grow and that's why they create chaos. The enemy does not want the Iranian nation to grow and have production and export, but Iran is trying to conquer the market by supplying the best quality products,” the Iranian President underlined. 

Iran SayyedEbrahimRaisi

