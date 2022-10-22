Iran To File Lawsuit Against US For Meddling in Iranian Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

A lawsuit will be filed in Tehran Justice Department following the determination of the damage of the recent unrest and the United States’ direct involvement in Iran’s riots, Deputy Head of the Iranian Judiciary and Secretary of the country's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.

Due to the United States’ meddling and direct role in recent riots, the Justice Department of Tehran has been tasked to file a lawsuit in order to investigate the damages and meddling inflicted by the US’s direct involvement in the unrest, Gharibabadi explained.

As to the destructive role of TV networks such as Iran International and BBC Persian in inciting protestors to destroy public and private properties as well as training them to embark on terrorist acts, he said that the two TV networks and their personnel should be added to the list of terrorist groups and individuals, so the Islamic Republic is preparing documented cases on their anti-Iran attempts, which would be pursued by Iranian and foreign judiciaries in the near future.

The roles of countries such as the UK and Saudi Arabia that host and support the TV networks will not be ignored by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary system, he added.

The senior official went on to say that all diplomatic figures and sites are expected to be protected from any harm and damage; thus, the hosting country should do whatever needed to protect them and prevent any attack on diplomatic buildings or staff.

The countries, where Iranian diplomatic sites or personnel have been attacked, should abide by their commitments under international law and prosecute the perpetrators of such attacks or extradite the offenders to Iran on the basis of the 1973 Convention.