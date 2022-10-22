Japan, Australia Vow ’to Boost Defense Cooperation Against China’

By Staff, Agencies

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese pledged Saturday to boost practical defense cooperation between their two nations amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

After talks in Perth, Kishida and Albanese signed a joint declaration in which Japan and Australia agreed to deepen trilateral security relations with the United States and to take action against countries violating international rules and norms.

Their agreement came with concern mounting that China might step up military provocations against Taiwan after President Xi Jinping secures a third term as leader at the ruling Communist Party's weeklong, twice-a-decade congress that runs through Saturday.

In the latest declaration, Kishida, who began a three-day visit to Australia on Friday, and Albanese confirmed the significance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," a vision advocated by slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders did not single out China in the declaration as they may be eager to monitor how Beijing's diplomatic policy may shift following Xi's reelection.

Japan regards Australia as a semi-ally as both countries in the Asia-Pacific region are part of the "QUAD," or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, involving India and the United States. The framework was also proposed by Abe, who was fatally shot in July.

Tokyo and Canberra have been considering steps to implement a bilateral reciprocal access agreement signed in January, aimed at facilitating the deployment of troops in each other's nation for joint drills and relief operations.