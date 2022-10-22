No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels

Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed the seizure of two American unmanned vessels by Naval Forces of the Iran Army whose mission is to protect international waters.

A welcoming ceremony was held for the 84th Naval Fleet at the end of their mission to international waters.

With its powerful presence in the depths of the oceans, especially in the Red Sea, the 84th Fleet of Naval Forces of the Iran Army managed to carry out escort operations and establish maritime security at the highest possible level, Rear Admiral Irani said.

Where maritime safety was threatened by the unjustified forces in the region, Iran's Army Naval Forces were able to seize two American unmanned vessels. The US should know it must comply with international laws if it is shipping somewhere, Admiral Irani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its powerful presence in the region, will deal decisively with any move that endangers the security and safety of shipping, the commander underlined.

Earlier on September 2, American officials had announced that Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea.

Iran UnitedStates IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels

Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels

5 hours ago
Iran Asks Nationals to Leave Ukraine As Clashes Intensify

Iran Asks Nationals to Leave Ukraine As Clashes Intensify

22 hours ago
IRG Chief Warns Enemies against Interfering in Iran’s Affairs

IRG Chief Warns Enemies against Interfering in Iran’s Affairs

one day ago
Iran FM: No Iranian-Made Weapons Given to Russia for Use in Ukraine Op.

Iran FM: No Iranian-Made Weapons Given to Russia for Use in Ukraine Op.

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-10-2022 Hour: 12:42 Beirut Timing

whatshot