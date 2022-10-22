No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Aggression Over Damascus

Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Aggression Over Damascus
folder_openSyria access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Defense Ministry said the Syrian air defenses confronted an ‘Israeli’ missile aggression over the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Three explosions were heard in the skies over the Syrian capital and the southern region.

State-run SANA news agency confirmed that the Syrian air defenses intercepted Zionist missiles over Damascus and the southern region.

For its part, the Syrian Defense Ministry said Syria intercepted the ‘Israeli’ missiles over Damascus, the first such aggression in more than a month.

In a statement, the ministry pointed out that "the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out air strikes from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting some points near Damascus," adding that the Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

It is noteworthy that in September, an ‘Israeli’ aggression around the capital Damascus left five Syrian soldiers martyred.

In June, ‘Israeli’ aggression airstrikes put Damascus Airport out of service for nearly two weeks, and in August and September, the Zionist regime airstrikes targeted Aleppo Airport.

Israel Syria Damascus syrian army

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Aggression Over Damascus

Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Aggression Over Damascus

5 hours ago
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus

Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus

one day ago
Assad: Russia’s Operation in Favor of Restoring International Balance

Assad: Russia’s Operation in Favor of Restoring International Balance

one day ago
Hamas Delegation to Visit Damascus For First Time in Decade

Hamas Delegation to Visit Damascus For First Time in Decade

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-10-2022 Hour: 12:42 Beirut Timing

whatshot