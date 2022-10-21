No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Poll Reveals Level of Russian Public’s Confidence in Putin

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stood at 80.6%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from October 10 to 16 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.6% of respondents answered positively [-0.3% over the week], the approval rate of the Russian president's work was 77% [+1.4 % over the week]," the pollsters noted.

Meanwhile, positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government stood at 52.6% [+1.8%] and 52% [+2.2%], respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62.8% of respondents [+0.4% over the week].

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party [CPRF] leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 34.7% of respondents, Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 31.9% [-1.2%], the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia [LDPR] Leonid Slutsky got 17.6% [-0.7%], and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 8.5% [-3.4%].

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 41%, with the CPRF still supported by 10.1%. The LDPR got 8.2% [-0.9%], A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.8% [+0.5%], and The New People party’s figures came to 5.8% [+0.5%].

